PSDB resumes voting by affiliates in presidential caucuses

The PSDB resumed this Saturday (27) the voting of the preliminary elections that aim to determine which will be the candidate of the party that will run for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections.

Party members will be able to choose between Arthur Virgílio, former mayor of Manaus, Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, or João Doria, governor of São Paulo, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm this Saturday on a portal designated for voting.

According to the president of the party, Bruno Araújo, the result should come out by 18 hours.

The new round of Previews takes place almost a week after the originally intended day. This is because the application chosen by the party showed errors last Sunday (21) in the first hours of the election, which prevented the participation of part of the more than 40 thousand affiliates able to vote.

Preliminary investigations into the error have hinted that the application was suspected of being the target of a “hacker attack”. Even so, the legend guaranteed that the votes that managed to be tallied would be counted in the final process.

This Saturday, the previews are resumed with a new application, as explained by Bruno Araújo, at a press conference on Friday (26).

The new company responsible for the sequence of voting is BeeVoter, approved with the consent of the three pre-candidates after tests carried out from the afternoon of Thursday (25) until the morning of Friday.

In the first minutes of voting this Saturday, the portal designated by the company for affiliates opened normally on the web.

“There is absolute technical and political consensus between the three candidacies and the president’s decision. All participated with me in a technical decision to seek the votes that are needed to conclude our previews”, said Bruno Araújo.

“We hope that tomorrow the technology can defeat any possibility of hacker attack,” he added.

The PSDB’s preliminary ruling, however, provides for a second round if the candidate with votes does not reach an absolute majority.

“By regulations, there is a forecast for a second round, but this was not an issue addressed with the candidates. But, so far, what counts is what is agreed before the electoral process starts”, said the president of the party.