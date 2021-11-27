Pure luxury! Kevin Hart shows off nearly R$3 million Ferrari convertible

Kevin Hart in photo on social media. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Comedian Kevin Hart doesn’t skimp on luxury when it comes to flaunting vehicles. In celebration of the debut of the miniseries “True Story”, starring and produced by him on Netflix, the actor shared a record alongside a convertible Ferrari of millionaire value in Brazil.

According to Auto Esporte, the car with black interior and bodywork and yellow details costs between US$ 550,000 and US$ 600,000, which is equivalent to more than R$ 3 million.

In addition to having been spotted with other models of the Italian brand, the comedian has already had cars like the Mercedes SLS AMG, G63, Ford Mustang GT500 and Porsche 911 Turbo S in his home garage.

The portal also reveals that the 1,000 hp vehicle reaches a speed of 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, in addition to accelerating from 0 to 200 km/h in 7 seconds. And the top speed of the model is the impressive figure of 340 km/h. Check out the publication:

Remember that “True Story”, released last Wednesday, 24, is a crime thriller that features Kevin Hart in the role of the successful comedian Kid, who finds himself in trouble when he gets involved in a crime because of his brother Carlton , played by Wesley Snipes. The two get into dangerous situations that could put the Kid’s career in check.

