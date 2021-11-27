Ravi gives in and delivers Christian’s past to Tulio; learn how· TV news

Unintentionally, Ravi (Juan Paiva) will give Túlio (Daniel Dantas) the path of stones to unravel Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond)’s deceit in Um Lugar ao Sol. The driver will leave his wallet on display, and Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) on the accessory you will find a photo from the past in which the boy will be with the faker. In the image, the two are in the orphanage where they grew up on the Globo soap opera.

Joy’s husband (Lara Tremouroux) will make life easier for the executive in the scenes set to air on the next day 6 . Increasingly jealous of the fake Renato’s position in the Redentor supermarket chain, Túlio will recruit Ruth to discover some rotten “darling” of his father-in-law.

The engineer will search Ravi’s belongings and find the old image. She will show the registration to Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão), and the veteran will be puzzled as to why the rich boy would meet Ravi before he became a driver for Santiago’s family (José de Abreu).

Curious, Túlio will look for the address of the adoption house and will travel to Goiás with his lover in tow. There, the couple will pretend to be husband and wife interested in adopting a child taken in by the institution.

Cleverly, the two characters will also ask Avany (Inez Viana) questions about Ravi’s supposed stay at the site.

The director of the shelter, however, will be suspicious of the behavior of the strangers and will notify the driver about Túlio and Ruth’s visit. The villains will leave there without knowing the whole story of the farce of the character played by Cauã Reymond, but will be close to unveiling the identity change made by the poor twin after the murder of his brother.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

