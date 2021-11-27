Realme GT 2 Pro earns more than 1 million points on AnTuTu

Update (11/26/21) – JB

The GT 2 Pro 5G realme still doesn’t have a specific release date, but the smartphone has already managed to score an important score in AnTuTu. According to the list released this Friday (26), the future top of the line of the Chinese reached over 1 million points. According to people who have access to the manufacturer’s plans, this only proves that the GT 2 Pro 5G will actually be announced with the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station has already confirmed that this smartphone will have two numbers: RMX3301 and RMX3300. For now, the other specifications of the GT 2 Pro 5G have not yet been released. Even so, taking into account everything that has already been reported in rumors, this smartphone should still have a 6.51-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Other important highlights are the presence of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, while the battery must have 5,000 mAh and support fast charging of up to 125W.









Original text (11/20/21)

The possibility of a new flagship model of the realme GT lineup being launched in the coming months is becoming increasingly concrete as in mid-October the company’s vice president, Madhav Sheth, commented during an interview that the manufacturer is working on an “ultra-premium” device, suggesting the arrival of the GT 2 Pro realme. In addition, other leaks point to an alleged folding version that should be announced by the brand in 2022, revealing that the Chinese brand is interested in competing directly with other giants that operate in this segment of devices, such as Samsung with the Fold line.





Rumor has it that the “ultra-premium flagship” will have a 6.51-inch AMOLED screen, FHD+ resolution (2220 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate, revealing that the device will have a good performance for entertainment or gaming consumption, given the display with high resolution technology and AMOLED panel. Moving on to the set of cameras, the expectation is that the device will have a 32 MP front sensor — resolution that is well above what we find in other devices in this category — and have a 50 MP main camera on the back with stabilization optical image (OIS) followed by an ultrawide and telephoto sensor, both with 8 MP.

The Pro variant appeared in China under the model number RMX3301 and should be launched using Qualcomm’s platform with the Snapdragon 898 processor, a chipset that has not yet been introduced to the market, but which should be announced by the manufacturer in December. The implementation of this new generation SoC will be a considerable advance for the GT line, given that the ‘realme GT 5G’ version brings with it the SD 888, which is present in most high-end devices made official during 2021, such as the Mi 11 Pro , Redmi K40 Pro and Galaxy S21 Ultra, for example.

So far there is no speculation about battery capacity, but to meet hardware of this size we can certainly expect something around 4,000 mAh and 125 W fast charging.

