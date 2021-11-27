Rebeca boils with Felipe’s kiss, but stays in the hand again · TV News

Túlio (Daniel Dantas) won’t be the only one to let Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) down in Um Lugar ao Sol. The model will once again feel alive and desired when she kisses Felipe (Gabriel Leone), but will be disappointed to discover that the relationship it will be nothing more than a sit-in. After all, the Psychology student will be moving to Paris on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​no longer has the same lust in her marriage as she used to in Lícia Manzo’s serials. She chose to find pleasure alone rather than go to bed with her husband, who is having an affair with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) and caused a stir by catching her in the act.

The relationship will turn sour for good, and Rebeca will decide to seek new air by agreeing to travel with Felipe to Búzios. The weather will heat up, and they will kiss for the first time in the scenes that will be shown from this Friday (26).

Back in Rio, Andrea Beltrão’s character will be disconcerted when Bela (Bruna Martins) reveals that she ended the relationship because Ana Virgínia’s (Regina Braga) grandson met someone else.

Full of guilt, she will look again for the shoulder of Ilana (Mariana Lima), but will be surprised by the advice. Practical and straightforward, the businesswoman will encourage you not to get involved with a boy 30 years younger.

Felipe (Gabriel Leone) in A Place in the Sun

Rebeca, however, will be forced to agree with Breno’s wife (Marco Ricca) as soon as Bela drops another bomb in her lap. The young woman, who can’t even imagine the identity of the piercing eye, will reveal that Felipe will soon embark for a season in France.

To make matters worse, Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will mistakenly open a gift that Gabriel Leone’s character will have left for his mother. Angry, she will pitch a shack and accuse her of having seduced the “new guy”.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

