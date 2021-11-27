Renato Gaúcho commits faux pas and trades Flamengo for Grêmio; watch

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

After being at the center of criticism due to the tie between Grêmio x Flamengo, by Brasileirão, Renato Gaúcho spoke again about Tricolor this Friday (26). Recalling the recent performance of Rubro-Negro in the season, the coach got confused with the names of the clubs and ended up mentioning the team he is idol in Rio Grande do Sul.

“The way we play, we get exposed from time to time. They are two totally different teams. One that played against Internacional and the other that played against Grêmio. Despite these numbers you presented me, the GUILD won a win and a draw in the other. And we managed to score four goals”, he said.

Renato confused and said “Grêmio” instead of “Flamengo” at the press conference. It’s a lot of love, right?

pic.twitter.com/NdNU0tHXSi — Soccer News Grêmio (@SoccerGremio) November 26, 2021

Refusing, once again, for not having made Grêmio’s life easier, Renato Gaúcho detonated the press professionals who insinuated the opposite. Without bothering with the matter, the Flamengo commander is 100% focused on the Libertadores final this Saturday (27), at 17:00, against Palmeiras.

“My heart is great. I am well prepared. I shouldn’t say that today, but what can I say to some of your colleagues who have insinuated… they don’t know anything about football, they’re bastards. There’s not one up front to ask me. I’ll never take the bastard off. But the heart is fine, with adrenaline racing. A Libertadores final is for a few. I’m very honored and happy”, expressed.

