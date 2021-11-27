Renato Gaúcho hides Flamengo’s game before the final: “I won’t tell you who’s 100%” | Flamengo

The first question at Renato Gaúcho’s press conference this Friday, the eve of the Libertadores final against Palmeiras, was: Will Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta start? Fla’s coach hid the game, but, on the other hand, celebrated the fact that he has the entire squad at his disposal for the decision.

– I think the important thing is that we followed our planning aiming at this match in the Libertadores final, against Palmeiras. Everything we could have done we did to get all the players back. Of course I’m not going to say who is 100% and who isn’t, your question is valid. I think the important thing is that the whole group is available for tomorrow’s match – he said at the press conference.

About to dispute the third Libertadores final as a coach, after being runner-up with Fluminense in 2008 and champion with Grêmio in 2017, Renato said that this “is for a few” and spoke a little about the anxiety that precedes the confrontation.

– The feeling is of a dream come true. Another Libertadores final. It’s for few trainers. I’m having this privilege for Flamengo. Abel (Ferreira) too. The feeling is a duty fulfilled in front of a wonderful group, a huge crowd and a huge demand. We are prepared for this. I hope Flamengo gets the trichampionship. We know our opponent wants it too. But we did everything we could for this game. They are teams that play forward, that look for the goal, and arrived on merit. I believe in many emotions – he said.

Renato Gaúcho was also bothered by the insinuation that he would have “relieved” the tie with Grêmio, for the Brasileirão.

– My heart is fine. I am well prepared. I shouldn’t say that today… but what can I say to some of your colleagues, who have insinuated… they don’t understand anything about football. They’re scrotums. There’s not one up front to ask me. I’ll never take the bastard off. But the heart is fine, with adrenaline racing. A Libertadores final is for a few. I am very honored and happy – he said.

Flamengo and Palmeiras make the big decision for Libertadores this Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

– I’m glad we got Michael back. I remember the internship he was in when I arrived. Flamengo has great players. There are Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Gabigol… this headache is good for every coach. I’m not the one who makes the rules, they can only start 11. The important thing is that I have everyone available.

– Who has to answer is Marcos Braz, along with the president. My conscience is clear, the numbers don’t lie. I’m vaccinated with it. My head is on the decision, I want to be champion for Flamengo. In football, you either win or lose. But we did everything we could have done.

Many opponents’ submissions in recent games

– We are more exposed in our way of playing. But they were different teams. Despite these numbers, we beat Inter and tied with Grêmio. We play forward. In the 80s, Flamengo scored many goals and took them too. We have defensive care, we train not to take chances. The most important thing is that we created a lot and we have scored goals. In a decision, we have to give as few chances as possible.

Alternation of favoritism

– Even you (journalists) don’t understand each other… One time one is favorite, then the other. For me, I don’t see the favorite, I talked about it with Marcos (Braz) and Bruno (Spindel) coming here. There are two great teams, with national players, the last two champions. They arrive with merit. I don’t believe in favoritism. All teams prepare well. Anything can happen.

Flamengo’s playing style in the final

– We can’t just stay in plan A, you have to have B, C… The most important thing is to be able to have this change during the game. We train in many ways. They will happen according to what happens in the game. But everyone knows the way I like it. Goal numbers say it all. The team likes to play with possession of the ball, but with objectivity. Sometimes we concede a counterattack, yes, but it’s part of it. The more I attack, the closer I am to victory.

“In Brazil, they only give importance to those who win”

– We work in search of results, titles. We came in to win, but so did the opponent. Tomorrow we have a decision. The most important thing is that we arrived on merit. Here in Brazil, unfortunately, they only give importance to those who win. At Fluminense, in 2008, we lost and nobody was good the next day. In Europe it’s different. But I’m vaccinated.

Chance of personal three-time championship

– Yesterday I told the players: sleep and let the movie go through your head. See how good it is, and they know, they were once champions. It’s been going through my head for a month. Dream about it and do it on the field. All seek. Tri is important for everyone’s career. Flamengo, after 40 years, won. Long time for a big club. Now, two years later, it’s in the final again. God willing let’s hug after the game. Let’s try to make this dream come true.

– You can expect a very large delivery, determination. We work for it. The fan can rest assured. Flamengo is always very strong in decisions. We did everything possible. We got the players back, and now they can expect a really big grip.

– He’s a great referee, I’ve been following his work. Complete trust. I think Palmeiras was satisfied too. It is known worldwide. My concern was to arm the team and let the referee do his job.

– Final will always be a tense game, each side trying to neutralize the other’s best. We have managed to control emotions in the finals. We believe in what we are doing, and tomorrow will be no different. Trying to do our best and reduce errors.

Comparison between 2019 x 2021

– I believe that in this one final the team is more experienced. It’s important to get into the game, knowing what can happen. Details make the difference. We can go in with more attention to all the details. We are strong. Palmeiras also comes from a title. It will be a great game and we are prepared for it.

– It’s a stadium that has a lot of history. We know from listening to parents and grandparents. It’s an honor to be here in a final. We also want to be marked in this stadium with the title.

The shirt 7 that belonged to Renato

– We arrived confident and knowing what to do. With everyone well at hand, that’s what’s most important. We want to make a great match and make this dream come true. Shirt 7 Renato made history with it, and I hope to be able to do more too. It’s a number that’s doing me a lot of good.

– Our group is well prepared, focused, anxious. Everyone likes games like this, it’s going to be a big decision. We hope you can do what you want most: a happy nation. And leave with the title.