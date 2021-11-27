Renato Kayzer has a diagnosed ankle sprain and will undergo treatment

Last Wednesday night (24), São Paulo hosted Athletico Paranaense at Morumbi, in a game valid for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. Even at the beginning of the match, at 13 minutes, the tricolor Reinaldo split with Renato Kayzer, from Hurricane, and ended up hitting his ankle. The forward worried that he needed to be replaced, but the club announced this Friday (26) that the injury is not serious.

Want to watch exclusive games of Brasileirão 2021 for only R$13.90/month? So click here!

After examinations, a sprained left ankle was found, but no fractures. The treatment, according to Athletico, will be held at CAT Caju and the striker will be away from training until he recovers.

Check out the release:

“Striker Renato Kayzer underwent exams last Thursday (25), in Curitiba, after suffering a violent foul by Reinaldo in the match against São Paulo, at Morumbi.

The exams showed a sprained left ankle of the red-black player and ruled out a fracture at the site.

Renato Kayzer will continue undergoing treatment at CAT Caju. The return to training will depend on the athlete’s clinical evolution”.