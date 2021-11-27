Renato took Vitinho so he wouldn’t make the third against Grêmio?

A video with the lip reading of the conversation between Renato Portaluppi and his assistant, Alexandre Mendes, circulated in the WhatsApp groups in recent days. The conversation took place during the 2-2 tie between Grêmio and Flamengo, on Tuesday (23). Supposedly, the auxiliary would have had “now it’s time to take out Vitinho”, right after the second goal.

Rádio Bandeirantes spoke with a professional specialized in lip reading, who has already done work for Globo. According to him, the first part of the sentence is really true and it is clear that the assistant said that. In addition, Vitinho was even removed from the game after scoring two goals against Grêmio.

Then Mendes would have said: “before he makes another”. However, this second part cannot be confirmed, someone passes in front of the camera, the image is pixelated and is inconclusive. Also, the movement of the mouth is faster than that second sentence. So he hardly ever said that.

This was one of the controversies of the match and it still continues to reverberate. The fact that they were not thrilled with Flamengo’s goals made the fans of the Rio de Janeiro team very angry, even more because they have mathematical chances of being three-time champions in a row.

Renato and Vitinho against Grêmio

Mendes may have actually said that to Renato, but I can’t say that. The team from Rio de Janeiro plays the final of Libertadores 2021 against Palmeiras this Saturday (27), at 17:00, in Uruguay. Whoever wins will be three-time champion and will join Grêmio, Santos and São Paulo, among Brazilians with three cups.

