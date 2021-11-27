Renato’s replacement? Gallardo declaration shakes Flamengo fans

Credit: Reproduction/River Plate

Argentinian champion with River Plate, Marcelo Gallardo did not guarantee his permanence at the club at the end of his contract. In an interview with ESPN, the technician spoke in a farewell tone and admitted to rethinking the next steps in his career. The statement stirred fans of Flamengo, who dream of the professional for 2022 in place of Renato Gaúcho.

A few months ago, the local press reported that Gallardo’s cycle ahead of River Plate was really coming to an end. Recently, his name was considered to take over the Uruguay team.

“It’s the first time my bond ends. I have given this club everything to this day. It’s the first time, in a moment of anxiety and analysis, because it requires a lot of effort. I think I deserve the chance to rethink myself because it takes a lot of energy to keep going. Now I’m going to analyze, rethink”, said Gallardo.

“Apart from the reflection that can be done, whatever the decision is, it will be very difficult to take. I don’t know if it’s going to be the hardest, sportingly speaking. We went through many situations… But personally, yes, it can be the most difficult of my life”, he added.

On social networks, many fans of Flamengo returned to ask for Gallardo for the following season. See the repercussions on Twitter.

I want Gallardo in flamenco and that’s it @marcosbrazrio speed it up — ye jesus gang (@XIAOFGC) November 26, 2021

if flamengo doesn’t go after marcelo gallardo for 2022 it’s absurd madness — gab (@targiaryen) November 26, 2021

Marcelo Gallardo at Flamengo Saturday night after the Final game. — Thiagoᶜʳᶠ (@thiagoasg18) November 26, 2021

Flamengo, brings Gallardo for the next season. I never asked you for anything 🥺 https://t.co/ckzBAyee9g — Rockyzzin #VAMOSFLAMENGO 🔴⚫ (@CaikyTrindade1) November 26, 2021

if you can’t bring JJ, Gallardo is the IDEAL name! https://t.co/5xFgDz9n8p — Roberto Baptista (@FlamengoHomem) November 26, 2021

Gallardo at Flamengo was going to be a silly joke — gonzaᶜʳᶠ (@Lucas_gonza4674) November 26, 2021

would it be asking mt want the Gallardo in Flamengo? what a football class. — jot🏌🏿‍♂️🏅 (@jvcrf7) November 26, 2021

