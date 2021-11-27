Renault turns a classic into a flying car for an anniversary

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the classic 4L model, Renault decided to honor it by transforming the vehicle into a futuristic flying car. The Renault 4L has sold more than 8 million units worldwide. The project’s attempt was to provide a vision for what the model could be 60 years from now or more.

Called AIR4, it is a reinterpretation of the 4L that was born to fly. Made of carbon fiber, it follows the same known design as the model, but with four two-blade propellers in place of the wheels. Each of the propellers generates 95 kg of vertical thrust, that is, 380 kg in total.

The flying car reaches a maximum horizontal speed of 26 m/s, with a maximum tilt of 70 degrees. It can fly up to 700 meters. It is powered by 22,000 mAh lithium polymer batteries.

Image: Disclosure

The vehicle will be exhibited in central Paris from next Monday at the Atelier Renault on the famous Champs Elysees. AIR4 stays there until the end of the year, before heading to the US for events in Miami and New York.

