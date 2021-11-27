Researchers identify more than 300 new exoplanets; understand

The advance in artificial intelligence has helped astronomical research in an accelerated way. Proof of this was the discovery of 301 new exoplanets, that is, planets that orbit a star other than the Sun and are therefore different from our planetary system.

The discoveries were made thanks to a new feature of machine learning, named ExoMiner. It is able to detect an exoplanet and thus give more precision to the discovery process.

NASA (US space agency) reported on its website that ExoMiner uses the NASA Kepler and K2 mission database, which provides a list of studies containing candidates for the exoplanet list.

Through ExoMiner, human intelligence characteristics, combined with system accuracy, are able to project reliable results significantly faster. According to a statement from NASA, they are millions of stars in the field of view, this identifies that each star has the potential to open up exoplanets.

By examining statistical data with artificial intelligence and the parameters already used to identify other exoplanets, ExaMinor achieves an accuracy and speed for the result. Currently, there are already 4,569 identified exoplanets, in addition to the new 301.

Exoplanets do not have the capacity to harbor life and therefore cannot be colonized. There are no Earth-like features on these planets, but they serve as an object of study. NASA also announced that it will continue to make adjustments to a even greater precision.