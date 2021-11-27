Results of Quina contest 5715 today, Friday (11/26/21)

The draw for the result of Quina Contest 5715 was held today, Friday, 11/26, at 20:16 (Brasilia time). The prize for the winning bet was R$16 million.

Quina 5715 Results

The numbers drawn in today’s Quina result, November 26th, will be revealed soon: 25-37-44-51-60.

See the video:

Quina Prize Winners

Hitting at least two dozen of the result of Quina contest 5715, bettors can already win a prize. To get the main amount, it is necessary to mark the five numbers drawn.

If more than one player marks all the numbers, the main amount will be divided equally between the winners. No Quina band has a fixed prize pool and the amount of winners is defined after the division between the parties.

What happens if no one wins? If you don’t have a correct result in any band, the lottery value accumulates for the next draw, in the respective prize band.

To receive the Quina award, the lucky ones must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, winners can also withdraw from accredited lottery houses.

Online betting prizes can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. The deadline to receive the amounts is up to 90 calendar days counting from the drawing of the result of Quina 5715 today.

Also follow the latest Quina news on DCI