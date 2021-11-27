Rico is startled by the noise of Solange’s fart

After confabulating the next swiddens of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the dawn of today, Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades left the 11th party early to go to bed. The comedian even fell asleep first, but was woken up by the noise of the fart of the play.

While the comedian slept, the ex-bathtub Gugu returned the party clothes to the production and grabbed his pajamas and underwear to shower. She then farted as she left the room and ended up waking her fellow inmate, who yelled:

Girl, mercy. My God, it’s all gone. Are you slack ma’am?

Solange hung in the doorway, laughing at Rico’s shock. He, in turn, warned that he would tell the episode to the other participants.

I’ll tell everyone. I’ll tell everybody, people, mercy!

“The farm’s first fart,” shouted Sol, laughing nonstop.

Rico Melquiades confided that his surprise was for not having seen Gugu’s ex-bathtub fart during the nearly 80 days of confinement in Itapecerica da Serra, in São Paulo.

First fart I see Solange giving, I didn’t even know Solange farted. What time do you fart, Solange?

“I did it on purpose,” Solange confessed. “You fart these hours, right?” asked Rico. “I did it on purpose,” yelled, laughing, the pawn. “That’s it, folks,” laughed the comedian.

After Gui Araujo left, who deserves to win the reality show? 1.71% 21.29% 19.12% 0.25% 0.33% 2.26% 19.30% 21.50% 3.00% 11.23% Total of 7176 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality