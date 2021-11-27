Rico is startled by the noise of Solange’s fart

After confabulating the next swiddens of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the dawn of today, Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades left the 11th party early to go to bed. The comedian even fell asleep first, but was woken up by the noise of the fart of the play.
While the comedian slept, the ex-bathtub Gugu returned the party clothes to the production and grabbed his pajamas and underwear to shower. She then farted as she left the room and ended up waking her fellow inmate, who yelled:
Girl, mercy. My God, it’s all gone. Are you slack ma’am?
Solange hung in the doorway, laughing at Rico’s shock. He, in turn, warned that he would tell the episode to the other participants.
I’ll tell everyone. I’ll tell everybody, people, mercy!
“The farm’s first fart,” shouted Sol, laughing nonstop.
Rico Melquiades confided that his surprise was for not having seen Gugu’s ex-bathtub fart during the nearly 80 days of confinement in Itapecerica da Serra, in São Paulo.
First fart I see Solange giving, I didn’t even know Solange farted. What time do you fart, Solange?
“I did it on purpose,” Solange confessed. “You fart these hours, right?” asked Rico. “I did it on purpose,” yelled, laughing, the pawn. “That’s it, folks,” laughed the comedian.
After Gui Araujo left, who deserves to win the reality show? 1.71% 21.29% 19.12% 0.25% 0.33% 2.26% 19.30% 21.50% 3.00% 11.23%
Total of
7176 wishes Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.
‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality 1 / 12 Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination
Play/PlayPlus two / 12 Medrado: 1st withdrawal
The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave
Play/Playplus 3 / 12 Liziane: 1st eliminated
The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program
Play/Playplus 4 / 12 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled
A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition
Play/Playplus 5 / 12 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated
A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm
Play/PlayPlus 6 / 12 Erika Schneider: 3rd out
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm
Play/PlayPlus 7 / 12 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination
Play/PlayPlus 8 / 12 Lary Bottino: 5th out
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm
Play/Playplus 9 / 12 Tati: 6th out
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game
Play/Playplus 10 / 12 Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition
Play/Playplus 11 / 12 Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination
Play/PlayPlus 12 / 12 Valentina: 9th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm
Play/Playplus