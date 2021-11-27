Rico Melquiades catches Dynho Alves and Sthe in the bedroom: ‘What a scare’ | The Farm 13

Rico Melquiades was in a “fair skirt” in A Fazenda 13 this Friday (26). Unpretentiously, the influencer went to the bedroom, when he caught Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos together. The video of this moment began to go viral on social networks, and internet users were amused by the reaction of the former MTV when seeing the two together, as a large part of the public criticizes the friendship of the participants.

Dynho and Sthe were in a moment of intimacy, holding hands and talking closely, when Rico swung open the door and was visibly startled. But it wasn’t just him who was uncomfortable. For some reason the influencer was also surprised and immediately reacted: “What a scare”. After the situation, Melquiades decided to leave the room and left the pair alone.

In Twitter comments, viewers of A Fazenda 13 commented on the video. “I had a brief impression that they were going to hug and Rico took the leap [risos]”, wrote Rosana Barbosa. “Rico’s reaction when he caught Sthe and Dynho in the bedroom!???? He represents the whole of Brazil”, Thaeme amused himself. “AND the face of Rich taking the Sthe and O Dynho together in the bedroom”, commented the profile Updating.

“I can’t stand the serious rich kkkkkkkkk”, commented Maeli, in the profile comments Choquei. “When I saw the theme of the essay”, said Victoria. “Someone handing the Oscar to Rico for the love of Deeeeeeus”, asked Graciely. “She was saying that she misses her family”, defended Isabelly.