Rico Melquiades Earns Money for Detonating Dayane | The Farm 13

The ‘Hora do Faro’ invaded the interior of São Paulo this Friday (26). The pedestrians confined in Itapecerica da Serra faced a court, directly from the living room, for money. Lucas Selfie, Keila Jimenez, Chico Barney and Léo Dias chose the best arguments to earn the amount of R$ 5 thousand. A lot of discussion and nervousness stirred the PlayPlus, paid streaming by Record, which broadcasts ‘The Farm 13‘.

In the first moment of the special activity, Bil Araújo, Rico Melquiades, Sthefane Matos, Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes they took home the amount of R$5,000. The confined participated in the ‘Rural Court’ accusing opponents and defending themselves as well. The guest artists on the stage of ‘Hora do Faro’ chose Dayane Mello, ex-sister of ‘Big Brother Itália’, to debate Rico and it was at this moment that the war took over the millionaire competition.

“What attitudes do you condemn in Dayane?”, questioned Rodrigo Faro. Rich Melquiades replied: “So come on! Day, I played with you together for almost two months. I know your story, you are a fighter, but now let’s talk about many of your attitudes that are not cool in the game.”

Dayane Mello’s former ally, Rico Melquiades, recalled the model’s controversial speeches: “You are a person you want to win the prize, but you do everything and go over anyone else to win. You are a very theoretical and impractical person, you raise the women’s flag and don’t defend women. You judge muscular women, you judge the short-haired woman as a male, you judge women who plan to have your child”.

“You with Mileide who plans your child, that the woman who plans the child is capable of doing anything. You’re a tearing woman and you don’t want to know anyone’s feelings! You take the knife and rip someone’s coat. You are not playing with your heart here, you are not playing here, you are being a bad person. You’re the type of person who talks about people and doesn’t assume your actions here, you know that in this house there are several things, you do things and still deny it”.