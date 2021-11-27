Rico says he is suffering from dryness

Rico Melquiades told MC Gui and Dynho Alves that he has been experiencing some discomfort in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The man from Alagoas, who was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection in the program recently, said he was suffering from a “dryness” in his body.

“Come on, I’m feeling… how do you say it? Stuffed with these medicines [para a infecção urinária]. I have a peak of stress that you are not aware of. I’m all dry, I don’t know if you guys are,” Rico began, showing the pedestrians his skin.

“F*ck! But did you have that?” Dynho asked.

“No! I have my self-esteem down there. My fingers are dry. When I poop, my anus is hurting. My belly is all swollen from the antibiotic I’m taking. I have an infection. [urinária]”, listed the Alagoas.

“It’s because you don’t drink water, young man,” accused the dancer. “The stress, the anxiety… it all mixes up, then you don’t drink water, f*ck.”

“When will I take a piss, if you see the strength [que eu faço]… Piss doesn’t come off easy, right? because of the infection [urinária]. Then I’m pushing so hard that I’m farting for the strength I do,” said Rico, making his colleagues laugh. “I have to go without a microphone. [para o banheiro] because I am ashamed. I let out about 10 farts trying hard [para urinar]. Interest!”.

“And you can’t push too hard like that,” warned MC Gui. “Force to pee and poop, can’t, no”.

“Are you drinking water?” Dynho insisted.

“I started because of this business,” replied the man from Alagoas.

“You have to have the bottle in your hand all the time, young man,” said Mirella’s ex. “Even more now. You have to drink all the time, even ‘soaked’ with water, because it keeps cleaning and you don’t need to exert so much force.”

The Farm 2021: Rico shows ‘pimples’ on his belly Image: Playback/Playplus

“I’ll take it,” Rico promised, asking Aline for a glass of water. “I’m all messed up here, you have no idea, man. All, all. I’ve got pimples on my stomach. Look at that. I’ve never had these marks. I’m all buggy, man…”.

Silence about medical care

Last Tuesday (23), Rico Melquiades reported having been diagnosed with urinary infection and advised pedestrians to use alcohol gel in the toilet to avoid contamination. Wanted by UOL to know what treatment will be offered to the comedian, RecordTV replied in a note: “We will not comment on the subject.”