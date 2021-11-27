Rose discovers Paula and Neném’s case and is devastated · TV News

Rose (Bárbara Colen) will be groundless when she finds out that Neném (Vladimir Brichta) has an affair with Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. The information will come from the mouth of Guilherme (Mateus Solano), her husband in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In the serial written by Mauro Wilson, Barbara Colen’s character met the football player when he was a model in Italy. The two lived an overwhelming romance, but they parted when he received the news that he had left his girlfriend pregnant in Brazil.

A plane crash was responsible for bringing her back to the unresolved history of the past. Guilherme and Neném met on the same day they faced Death (A. Maia), but they didn’t know that the former model was part of their lives.

In scene that will aired this Monday (29) , the surgeon will comment that there is a climate between the former ace and the owner of Cosmetics Terrare and will leave Rose upset. Later, Deusa (Evelyn Castro) will find a photo of her mistress on the former athlete’s lap.

The relationship of the parents of Antonio (Matheus Abreu) ​​will go downhill with a little push from Celina (Ana Lucia Torre). The doctor’s mother will investigate her daughter-in-law’s past in order to find out who her great love is. In addition, she will repeatedly state that Rose is far from the ideal person she had in mind to marry her heir.

The new seven o’clock telenovela premiered on Monday (22) in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

