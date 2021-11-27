Rossi, after a victory over Grêmio, put up a red flag alongside Gilberto and Danilo Fernandes

Former Inter striker during the 2018 season, Rossi took advantage of Bahia’s 3-1 victory in Salvador to get away from Grêmio and still make a fond memory of his old club. With a “colored flag” in the caption, in addition to the colors of Bahia, he called also ex-colorados Danilo Fernandes and Gilberto for the portrait.

Danilo Fernandes was Rossi’s own colleague at Inter and played at Beira-Rio between 2016 and 2021. Gilberto, on the other hand, played in colorado between 2011 and 2012.

What’s left for Grêmio now?

In all four lines, Grêmio took 2×0 in less than 20 minutes and got in the way of their own mistakes. He even reacted with a goal from Thiago Santos, but midfielder Daniel, from Bahia, who has his quotes reproduced below, sealed the 3-1 victory.

“Important triumph. Very happy for that goal. Today was kill or die. Whoever lost was on a complicated path. I haven’t scored many goals since I arrived, but half were important. Shirt mystique. This number is the biggest player in the club. I didn’t want to score to escape relegation, but happy. On Monday we have another decision”, said Bahia midfielder Daniel after the game.

The following table remains for Grêmio: São Paulo, at home, next Thursday at 20:00, and after Corinthians away and Atlético-MG at home. The tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul is still in 18th place with 36 points and, now, the first team out of Z4 is Bahia itself, with 40 pts and a game in hand.

To save itself, Grêmio needs to score 9 points, go to 45 and still cheer against the results of Bahia and Juventude, both with 40 pts.