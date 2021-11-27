Rueda promises Santos reinforcements for 2022: “No more problems”

Andres Rueda promises reinforcements at Santos for 2022. The president warns of the difficult financial situation, but wants new “heavy” players, but “within reality”.

The first is Eduardo Bauermann, from América-MG. The 25-year-old defender signed a pre-contract and arrives in January.

“For 2022, we’re going to make the club even bigger. We brought in Edu Dracena as executive director. And he started a great job of restructuring football to make the team even stronger. No more problems at the end of the championship, with the concern that it’s going well. or not. We don’t want to repeat, in the result and in football, what was 2021”, said Rueda, in an interview with Bandeirantes Radio.

“Heavy contracts will be made within our financial reality. Edu is fully capable of building a competitive team in this situation,” he added.

During the interview, Andres Rueda spoke about two recent speculations: Petros, ex-Corinthians and free in the market, and Willian Bigode, with little space at Palmeiras.

“Willian is a Palmeiras player. I understand the eagerness of journalists, but it’s just speculation. We’ll see and wait for the end of the championship. Our 2022 planning is underway and we’ll bring fresh news as soon as it materializes. He’s a good player,” said the president, before denying negotiations with Petros.

“We don’t have a conversation with him, no,” he concluded.

