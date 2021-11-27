Russia investigates Netflix after complaint about LGBT content







Netflix logo in front of their Hollywood, Los Angeles offices. 7/16/2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Photo: Reuters

THE Russia is investigating the Netflix after the country’s public commissioner for the protection of families accused the streaming company of violating Russian law on gay propaganda, according to the newspaper Vedomosti.

Commissioner Olga Baranets complained to the Interior Ministry that Netflix violated a 2013 law that prohibits the dissemination of “propaganda about non-traditional sex” among Russians under 18 by broadcasting LGBT themed series with 16+ age rating.

The complaint is being evaluated by the Interior Ministry’s Moscow department, the Vedomosti, citing a source, in a report published on Wednesday night, 24.

Netflix declined to comment. The US company may face a traffic ticket up to 1 million rubles ($13,400) or one temporary suspension from her service if found guilty, according to the newspaper.

Russia’s legislation has been condemned by human rights groups. In 2017, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia’s gay propaganda law violates European treaty rules and the right to freedom of expression, as well as discriminating against LGBT people — a decision Moscow called unfair.

The paper quoted a source close to Netflix as saying the company had checked its catalog of series and films about the lives of LGBT community members earlier this month and had not found any with a 16+ age rating.