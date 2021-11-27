Russians send rocket to space right after NASA

Just hours after the US Space Agency (NASA) launched a crash test space mission against an asteroid, Russia also launched a module for the International Space Station.

Russia sent yesterday (24), its last module to the International Space Station (ISS). The “Prichal” module took off aboard a Soyuz-2 rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, at 10:07 (GMT).

It will be coupled with the Nauka science module, launched in July this year, and will add six ports to the station for connecting spacecraft such as the Soyuz and Progress, which carry cosmonauts and cargo to the ISS.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, confirmed the separation of the spacecraft and the third stage of the rocket. According to NASA, the spacecraft and the module safely reached orbit and are on their way to the ISS. Progress will transport the module and both should arrive at the ISS only on Friday (26), around 12:26 pm, Brasília time.

#Prichal in space! 💫 563 s after liftoff, the #ProgressMUM with the Prichal module separated from the third stage of the launch vehicle! The vehicle will fly to the @Space_Station according to a two-day rendezvous scheme, with its docking scheduled at 15:26 UTC on November 26 pic.twitter.com/hXDuwNnURq — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) November 24, 2021

The Prichal is a 4-ton spherical module measuring approximately 13 cubic meters, for comparison, SpaceX’s Dragon cargo and crew pods feature 9.3 cubic meters (328 cubic feet) of pressurized volume.

Prichal has six docking ports, and one will be connected to the Earth-facing port of Nauka on Friday. The other five will be available to visiting spacecraft to help “expand the technical and operational capabilities of the orbital infrastructure of the Russian segment of the ISS,” wrote the Russian Federal Space Agency.

Prichal is the latest component of the “Russian side” of the ISS, completed after more than 23 years and countless delays. Its release was originally scheduled for 2012, but was successively delayed due to delays in the production and release of Nauka.