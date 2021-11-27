Samsung Galaxy S20FE and Galaxy Buds2 Featured on Black of Magalu Blacks

Among the thousands of offers that Magalu has prepared for Black das Blacks 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S20FE and the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 headphones are two highlights for those who need to change their cell phone and are looking for quality headphones. With great value for money, Samsung devices offer high performance and the best features, allied to the best price.

Galaxy S20FE brings high performance and all-day battery life

One of Samsung’s most powerful smartphone models in Brazil, the Galaxy S20FE balances cost-effectiveness with advanced features. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 6 or 8 GB of RAM memory and 128 or 256 GB of storage, with the possibility of installing a Micro SD memory card to expand the capacity.

With a Super AMOLED panel, the screen is 6.5 inches and Full HD resolution, as well as fluid with a 120 Hz refresh rate and offers an advanced movie experience with HDR10+ support, complemented by an optimized high-quality stereo audio system by AKG, renowned brand of sound devices.

Another big highlight, the camera suite offers advanced performance, with 32MP selfies and three rear lenses with 12MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide with 123° field of view, to capture even more scene detail or shoot more people at once, and an 8 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom that lets you take pictures even from a distance.

The Galaxy S20FE is also water and dust resistant, supporting dives up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, and offers an all-day battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh. Even when you’re in a hurry, the 25W quick charge recovers your charge quickly, and you can recharge your phone wirelessly with a compatible 15W charger, and recharge your headphones and other accessories with reverse charging. .

The cell phone also stands out in connectivity, featuring Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for on-the-fly payments and fast connection with compatible devices, and security, with a fingerprint reader built into the screen. Completing the package, the Galaxy S20FE comes with Samsung DeX, which allows you to wirelessly connect to Smart TVs and your computer, to stream games and movies, or to have simultaneous access to your cell phone and PC.



Galaxy Buds2 offers comfortable design and noise cancellation

The latest addition to Samsung’s lineup of headphones, the Galaxy Buds2 delivers high-quality sound with comfort and advanced features, without sacrificing style. The device has dual speakers in each capsule, one dedicated to bass frequencies and the other focused on mids and highs, delivering precision and better separation of tracks, to offer a unique audio experience.

Ensuring that external sounds don’t disrupt the music session, the headphones also feature Active Noise Canceling (ANC), which uses the three microphones built into the capsules to analyze the environment and thus reduce background noise by up to 98%, increasing noise. immersion.

Already during calls, Galaxy Buds2 combines a Dedicated Voice Processor (VPU) with Artificial Intelligence, learning the noises that must be filtered to make your voice clearer and sharper, even outdoors. In addition, the accessory offers an Ambient Mode, with three configurable levels, to allow external sound through and ensure that you keep an eye on your surroundings when needed.

The headphones were designed to offer maximum comfort, featuring an ergonomic and lightweight design, with just 5 grams per capsule and a selection of silicone tips for all ear sizes. Resistance is also a focus, with IPX2 certification for water droplet resistance, as well as personalization, with four color options — black, white, olive and violet — to suit your tastes.

Though compact, the Galaxy Buds2 has all-day battery life, with 5 hours of continuous play with ANC on, and a total of up to 20 hours on the extra charge provided by the case. When charging, you can use the Qi-standard wireless charging system, or even have a quick recharge via the USB-C connection, which delivers up to 1 hour of use with 5 minutes in the socket.

The accessory is feature-rich, and offers features like Auto Switch, which automatically switches between your Galaxy devices without interruption. To manage all these features, Samsung makes available the Galaxy Wearable app, which also allows the selection of one of the different sound profiles for all tastes.

