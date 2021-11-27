Samsung Introduces Innovative Flexible OLED Screen with Various Shapes and High Durability

During CES Innovation 2022, Samsung received no fewer than 43 innovation awards for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other products. The greatest honor was the “Best of Innovation” award, which included the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition launched last month. It seems that the brand’s display business should gain even more prominence in the future, as a website with its new flexible OLED screen technologies has just gone live.

The website titled OLED ERA shows Samsung screens with much smaller folds than seen so far, with just 1.4 radius — which stands out compared to the current standard of 5 radius.

These flexible screens rely on UTG technology and are “hard as glass, but flexible as film”, according to the South Korean manufacturer. The bend stress is minimized by the staggered structure of the fabric layers, which makes such a small curve possible.