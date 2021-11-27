Samsung Introduces Innovative Flexible OLED Screen with Various Shapes and High Durability

During CES Innovation 2022, Samsung received no fewer than 43 innovation awards for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other products. The greatest honor was the “Best of Innovation” award, which included the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition launched last month. It seems that the brand’s display business should gain even more prominence in the future, as a website with its new flexible OLED screen technologies has just gone live.
The website titled OLED ERA shows Samsung screens with much smaller folds than seen so far, with just 1.4 radius — which stands out compared to the current standard of 5 radius.
These flexible screens rely on UTG technology and are “hard as glass, but flexible as film”, according to the South Korean manufacturer. The bend stress is minimized by the staggered structure of the fabric layers, which makes such a small curve possible.
Samsung says Bureau Veritas tests ensured the new display supports 200,000 folds, the equivalent of about 100 folds a day for five years.
The innovations don’t stop in terms of durability. The site also shows some renderings with the company’s FLEX series of OLED screens. Flex Bar, for example, is a cell phone that folds in half, while the Flex Note shows a notebook made up of a single folding screen.
Flex Square is a smartphone with a vertical fold, Slidable Flex is a sliding screen and, finally, there is also Rollable Flex, which presents the concept of a fully rollable screen.
According to Samsung, new flexible OLED display technology simplifies design for cellphone and computer hinges, which can help reduce development and manufacturing costs.
What are your expectations for the future of folding displays? Tell us in the comments!