Sandry celebrates his return to Santos: “I didn’t miss coming to the club on any day”

Sandry returned to play for Santos after nearly eight months of recovery from an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The midfielder entered the final minutes of the 2-0 victory over Fortaleza last Thursday, in Vila Belmiro, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship.

“On Tuesday, the day before the call-up for the game, the teacher called me after practice and said I would be related. It felt like it was my first time coming up from base and going to a game. And yesterday, when I was called into the field, I certainly took the longest walk of my life from warming up to the bench. A movie played in the head of everything I experienced in these eight months. But I know that God schedules everything at the right time and yesterday was that moment. Just thank God, my family and everyone from Santos, from the doorman to the president. Yesterday was a night that will forever be imprinted on my life,” said Sandry.

“Everyone who plays football knows that the worst possible moment is when you get injured and miss out. From the beginning I knew that if I worked hard I would come back fine. So I put this in my head and I didn’t miss coming to the club in any day, always looking for this recovery, and yesterday I was rewarded. It was very difficult, but I just have to thank everyone. The president called me when he learned of the injury, he gave me full support. I would also like to thank all the staff at the club and, especially, all from the DM, who have always been with me since the beginning”, highlighted shirt 6.

Sandry should gain more minutes in this final stretch of Brasileirão. The idea is to start 2022 with the best of conditions.

Leave your comment