Santos announces sponsor that will earn R$ 55 million for 3 years

New sponsorship contract announced this Friday (26) will yield BRL 55 million to Santos over three years

O saints announced this Friday (26) Binance, digital asset brokerage, as new sponsor and licensee for Fan Tokens and NFT. The company will stamp its brand on Peixe’s shirt in Sunday’s game against Internacional.

The partnership will initially yield 10 million dollars (BRL 55 million at the current price) to the club and the brand will be stamped on the Santos uniform for the next three years.

“We are excited to partner with Binance through this agreement, which reinforces Santos’ commitment to providing fans with meaningful experiences with unparalleled access to the engagement platform they need,” says Santos President Andres Rueda.

“This partnership further fuels our passion to continue looking for creative and innovative ways to drive engagement solutions with fans and opens a new chapter in our club’s history,” says the manager.

Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao highlighted that the Binance Fan Token represents a new way for fans to express their support and love for their favorite teams.



“Receiving Santos on our platform is an important milestone, as the Club is one of the most traditional in Brazil – a country where football is an important part of the national identity – and at the same time, it is an innovative team, with many achievements in the curriculum and great champions”.

“With our entry into the Latin American football culture, Binance will promote amazing activities and new engagement opportunities for fans from the continent who are ready to venture into the world of Fan Tokens”.

“Having Santos on Binance’s Fan Token platform means fans can collect and use NFTs, participate in exclusive polls and unlock badges and rewards based on their level of engagement. We are very excited about the opportunity to explore future opportunities with Santos”, emphasizes Zhao.

Santos is the only club in Latin America so far in partnership with Binance, which has also closed with lazio, in Italy, and the Harbor, in Portugal.