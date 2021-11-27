Santos announces sponsorship of R$55.7 million for three years; see details

The beginning of the partnership will start already in the game against Internacional, next Sunday, 28th, at 7pm (GMT), in Beira-Rio

MAURÍCIO DE SOUZA / COASTAL DIARY / ESTADÃO CONTENT Santos players celebrate victory against Fortaleza, for the Brazilian Championship



O saints is living a week of relief. After win the fortress, reach 45 points and practically guarantee itself in the elite of the Brasileirão 2022, the club announced this Friday, 26th, its new sponsor for the next three years. This is Binance, which will pay 10 million euros (approximately R$ 55.7 million) in the period. The beginning of the partnership will start already in the game against the International, next Sunday, 28, at 7 pm (GMT), in Beira-Rio. “Welcome, Binance! The largest digital asset brokerage in the world is the new sponsor and licensee for Santos FC’s Fan Tokens and NFT”, informed the club. “The company will stamp its brand on the Manto Sagrado do Peixão in Sunday’s game against Internacional, sealing the partnership that will initially yield 10 million dollars to the club and the brand will be stamped on the shirt for the next three years”, announced Santos.

Binance will be on the front of the shirt, below Sumup, the club’s main sponsor. For the first time representing a Brazilian club, the company already sponsors Portuguese Porto and Italian Lazio in Europe. “We are happy with this partnership with Binance, which reinforces Santos FC’s commitment to providing fans with unique experiences, through access to a platform that provides unparalleled engagement. The partnership further fuels our passion to continue to pursue creative and innovative ways to drive solutions for our fans and opens a new chapter in our club’s history. Santos FC and Binance share the objective of increasing the bond between fans, players and communities”, says Andres Rueda, president of Santos.