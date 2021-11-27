Santos, led by Fábio Carille, has three confirmed absences for the match against Internacional

Santos beat Fortaleza 2-0 with goals from Leonardo Marcos last Thursday (25), at the stadium of Vila Belmiro, and reached 45 points scaring the ghost of Series B for next season. The team from Santos faces the International next Sunday (28), at 7 pm, at the stadium of riverside. Both teams have been wavering in the competition.

But to face the team from Rio Grande do Sul, the team led by the coach Fabio Carille has three confirmed embezzlements for the match. Marine and Diego Tardelli were substituted at half-time against the Pici lion after feeling muscle pain. After the evaluation of the medical department this Friday (26), he found that the shirt 99 had an edema in the posterior of the left thigh.

Marinho, with pain in the back of his thigh, started the treatments and will not travel with the squad to Porto Alegre. In addition to the forwards, Marcos Guilherme received his third yellow card and will be suspended in the match against Internacional. Therefore, Angelo and Marcos Leonardo should be Carille’s options to start the match.

Fabio Carille talked about the team’s commitment in this delicate moment of the competition: “The group is very hardworking, that surrenders, that closes itself in the CT. It tries to do what we do in the face of difficulties, overcoming itself. The youngest and the oldest. The experienced ones help the younger ones a lot on a daily basis. I have nothing to complain about”.