Santos respects the contract and “fits” a new sponsor into the uniform

Last Friday, Santos announced Binance, a digital asset brokerage, as its new sponsor.

The contract is worth a total of $10 million (BRL 55.7m) for three years, equivalent to BRL 18.6 million per season.

Binance will be on the uniform’s front bar from 2022. Before, however, the company will be stamped between the Sumup master and BR Supply, the current owner of the property.

The contract with BR Supply, which is part of the same group as Oceano B2B, expires in December and will not be renewed. Until then, Binance will be “snapped” into the front of the shirt.

Binance’s debut will take place before Internacional this Sunday, in Beira-Rio, for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Fish needs a point to mathematically free themselves from relegation.

The deal with Binance is not restricted to sponsorship. The company, which already works with clubs such as Lazio (ITA) and Porto (POR), will operate the sale of fan tokens and NFT from Santos.