São Paulo x Sport: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

This Saturday (27), at 9:30 pm, São Paulo and Sport face off for the 36th round of the Brasileirão, at Morumbi. São Paulo is in 14th place, with 42 points, while Leão is in 19th, with 33 points. For the duel, more than 20 thousand tickets were sold.

For this match, São Paulo will have the return of forward Eder, who served suspension in the draw against Athletico-PR, at Morumbi. It must be Rogério Ceni’s option in the reserve bank.

The team is also lacking, like strikers Luciano, who underwent surgery on his wrist. Besides them, Luan, William, Walce and Galeano, injured, do not play.

CHECK THE UPDATED TABLE AND SIMULATE THE 2021 BRASILEIRÃO!

Already the Sport embezzled by contractual issue: Trellez, loaned by São Paulo, can not play. Strikers Leandro Barcia and Everaldo, injured, do not play either.

The Lion wants the victory to stay alive in the fight against relegation. If they lose, the Pernambuco club practically says goodbye to Serie A. In the last training session before heading to the capital of São Paulo, the fans were present at Ilha do Retiro.

See all match information



SÃO PAULO X SPORT

Local: Morumbi, in São Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 11/27/2021, at 9:30 pm

Referee: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO) and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Where to follow: SporTV (minus SP), Premiere and Real Time in partnership BIDDING!/Voice of the Sport

SÃO PAULO

Volpi; Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Marquinhos; Rigoni and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

Embezzlement: Luciano, Luan, William, Walce and Galeano (injured)

Suspended: –

Hanging: Benítez, Liziero, Arboleda, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Luan and Luciano

Suspension lap: Eder (3rd Yellow)

SPORT

Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Ronaldo Henrique, Hernanes, Everton Felipe, Gustavo Oliveira and Luciano Juba; Paulinho Moccelin (Mikael). Technician: Gustavo Florentín.

Embezzlement: Leandro Barcia and Everaldo (injured), Tréllez (contractual issue)

Hanging: Mailson, Luciano Juba, Ronaldo, Paulinho Moccelin and Tréllez

Suspension lap: –