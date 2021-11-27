São Paulo x Sport: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

São Paulo will try for a victory to get rid of the frustration of having only tied with Athletico-PR in the last Wednesday, with more than 43 thousand people in Morumbi. The club calculated that two victories in that streak at home would bury the danger of a fall. But the team is still under threat, with 42 points and just two behind Juventude, which opens the Z-4.

Sport, in turn, without playing in the last round of the Brazilian, needs to win all four remaining matches in the dispute to have chances to avoid relegation. The team is in 19th place and has 33 points. A mission that requires Rubro-negro to win an unprecedented victory over São Paulo in Morumbi.

Streaming: the game will be broadcast throughout Brazil by Premiere and SporTV (except São Paulo), with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Cabral Neto and Renata Mendonça.

Real time: O ge follows all the bids, with exclusive videos (click here to follow).

Henrique Fernandes analyzes São Paulo x Sport, for the 36th round of the Brasileirão

São Paulo – technician: Rogério Ceni

The coach Rogério Ceni will not have new absences among the holders for this game against Sport and may even repeat the lineup of the duel against Athletico-PR. In the last game, they started with four defenders and Marquinhos in midfield, but changed the scheme in the second half with the entry of Léo to form a line of three in defense and with Benítez in the frame.

The likely lineup has: Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Miranda, Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes and Marquinhos (Benitez); Rigoni and Calleri.

Who is out: Galeano, Luan, Luciano, Pablo and William (injured).

Hanging: Arboleda, Benítez, Calleri, Gabriel, Liziero, Luan, Luciano, Marquinhos and Reinaldo.

Sport – coach: Gustavo Florentín

The commander must repeat the squad that faced Bahia last week. The Lion is without suspension and has as the only new embezzler the center forward Santiago Tréllez. The Colombian has been an option on the bench and does not play in this match because he is in Leão under the company of São Paulo.

Sport still hoped to count on the return of forwards Leandro Barcia and Everaldo, but both trained separately on Friday and did not travel.

Probable lineup: Mailson; Ewerthon, Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcao; Zé Welison, Hernanes, Gustavo and Everton Felipe (Paulinho Moccelin); Mikael

Who is out: Leandro Barcia (thigh pain), Everaldo (thigh pain), Neilton (ankle surgery recovery), João Igor (knee surgery recovery) and Thiago Lopes (Achilles tendon injury).

Hanging: goalkeeper Mailson, left-back Luciano Juba, defensive midfielders Marcão and Ronaldo, and forwards Paulinho Moccelin and Tréllez.

