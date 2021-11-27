SBT employees are terrified by the lack of investments and fear losing to the Band

Allied broadcaster of Bolsonaro, SBT is living terrible days. Employees at Silvio Santos’ station are reaching very low rates, falling far short of second place. To make matters worse, the Band is preparing a series of news for 2022, with the main star being the presenter Faustão.

As DCM found out, Homem do Baú has not signaled any news to change the negative performance at Ibope. On the contrary, cuts are taking place in the channel. Ana Paula Renault, for example, was fired a few days ago. The claim was cost cutting.

Currently, SBT survives thanks to Mexican soap operas and football. He also gets second place on Sundays with Eliana and Domingo Legal. Silvio Santos, who in other times was the one who dominated the weekend, now only takes third place.

The expectation was that the channel would present a package of news for next year. However, so far, there is no movement for this. Hiring big stars is not part of the plan. The most that can happen is for the broadcaster to rehash some format from the past. As happened with the Show do Milhão. Or the resumption of dramaturgy.

SBT and the fear of the Band

Band goes against the competitor. The direction of the Morumbi channel will raffle the time sold to the International Church of Graça de Deus. The band will be occupied by Faustão. The objective is to make the presenter hold the indexes of Jornal da Band and deliver them high to their line of shows, such as MasterChef.

The Saad family expects to be in third place in prime time at Ibope. Currently, the station is only in fourth place. But it has already been beating SBT at some times.

