Scabies outbreak may be a reflection of the indiscriminate use of ivermectin

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors and scientists around the world warned that some drugs would not be effective against the disease. Now, a work published by the Center for Studies in Pharmacotherapy (NEF) of the Federal University of Alagoas (Ufal) may serve as a basis to help in the investigation of an outbreak of scabies, human scabies. The hypothesis raised is that the cases are associated with the indiscriminate use of ivermectin, a drug that became popular in Brazil with the so-called “covid kit”.

+ Human scabies affects people on the coast of SP

The article published in August of this year was prepared by researchers at the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (ICF), Alfredo Oliveira-Filho and Sabrina Neves, and by students Lucas Bezerra and Natália Alves, based on the observation of previously reported cases of resistance to ivermectin, isolated outbreaks and data on increased drug consumption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our article hypothesizes that we could have problems with resistant scabies outbreaks, due to the irrational use of ivermectin. The outbreak is set because there is a rapid increase in cases of itchy skin lesions and other symptoms”, explains Sabrina in a statement posted on the university’s website.

“There is still no diagnosis of the disease causing the outbreak. Some hypotheses of etiology [origem] are being tested, among them is the one raised by the article”, he emphasizes.

The researcher explains that some tests and the discarding of other hypotheses are still needed to confirm the hypothesis presented in the article.

The work, signed by Alfredo Oliveira-Filho, Lucas Bezerra, Natália Alves and Sabrina Neves, points out that, after the start of the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, “ivermectin was identified as a drug with antiviral potential for treating patients – at first hospitalized and then outpatients – with Covid-19”.

Because of this, the consumption of this antiparasitic increased almost tenfold in Brazil. Even with opinions from the Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry, added to scientific evidence, prescription and self-medication based on this drug continued to happen.

“The irrational use of medications is a public health problem, however, in the case of antibiotics, antiparasitic and antifungal drugs, this problem takes on greater proportions. When we use, irrationally or incorrectly, medications such as ivermectin, we run the risk of inducing the parasite’s resistance to the medication that should treat the disease caused by it”, reinforces Professor Sabrina.

And, just as she anticipated the risk of increased resistance of Sarcoptes scabiei to ivermectin, she leaves one more reflection: “This is a worldwide problem, especially with regard to bacterial resistance, which is a serious problem, since we already have several strains of antibiotic-resistant bacteria worldwide. In other words, in this case, the irrational use of the drug leads to a general problem, as it generates strains resistant to treatment, which can infect anyone”.

