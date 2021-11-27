Second Panel of STF overturns blockade of Lula’s assets

Minister Edson Fachin was in favor of maintaining the blockade, but he was overcome by the votes of ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques

REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo/23.11.2020 Asset unlocking was defined in a virtual plenary session that ended this Friday, 26



The Second Class of Federal Court of Justice (STF) overturned the blockade of the former president’s assets Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The decision was taken this Friday, 26, by 3 votes to 1, with Edson Fachin voted to maintain the blocking of assets, while Ricardo Lewandowski, Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques voted in favor of unlocking the assets. The decision was a consequence of Fachin’s determination in March of this year that annulled Lula’s convictions in Operation Lava Jato. At the time, the minister considered that the Federal Court of Curitiba was not competent to judge the acts, and the decision was confirmed by the plenary of the STF in April. The decision was taken through virtual judgment, a modality in which ministers are not obliged to justify their votes, which are deposited entirely online.