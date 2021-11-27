Second Panel of the STF overturns blockade of Lula’s assets in Lava Jato lawsuits | jet wash operation

The Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) overturned this Friday (26), by 3 votes to 1, the blockade of assets of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva that had been defined in processes linked to the Lava Jato operation.

The decision stems from the annulment, defined by Minister Edson Fachin in March of this year, of all Lula’s convictions in the Lava Jato. The minister decided that the Federal Court in Curitiba did not have the formal competence to judge the actions against the former president and, therefore, annulled the judgments. The decision was confirmed by the plenary of the STF in April.

The processes that were being processed in Paraná on the cases of the triplex, the Atibaia site, donations to the Lula Institute and the Lula Institute headquarters were sent to the Federal District Court, and then Lula’s defense asked that the assets that had been blocked in these processes were released.

But in May, the Federal Court of Paraná denied the request and maintained the blocking of assets. At the time, federal judge Luiz Antônio Bonat assessed that the revocation of the blockade depended on a statement by Fachin, reporter for Lava Jato in the STF.

In the judgment concluded this Friday, Fachin voted to maintain the blockage of assets – but he was defeated because ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques voted to release the assets.

“This new STF decision is a consequence of the recognition of the nullity of the processes involving former president Lula due to the incompetence and suspicion of former judge Sergio Moro. The Court of Curitiba should have authorized the survey long ago, but he preferred, once again, to fail to comply with the Supreme Court’s decision to harm Lula,” Lula’s defense stated in a statement.

In the videos and podcast below, recall the STF decisions that overturned Lula’s convictions in the Lava Jato:

By 8 votes to 3, STF confirms the annulment of Lula’s convictions in Lava Jato

Gilmar Mendes extends Moro’s suspicion to two more lawsuits against Lula

The Second Panel judged, in a virtual plenary, an appeal by Lula’s defense against the decision of Luiz Antônio Bonat who maintained the blockade of assets.

According to the lawyers, this maintenance was irregular because the STF had already defined the incompetence of the Federal Court of Paraná to analyze these processes. For the defense, the blocking of assets disrespected the STF’s own understanding.

Most ministers followed the understanding of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who agreed with the thesis that Bonat’s decision was illegal.

According to Lewandowski, the decision that removed Lula’s processes from the Federal Court of Curitiba and annulled the convictions also affects decisions in related processes – such as those involving the blockades.

“The claimed authority [Bonat], by maintaining the blockade of the claimant’s assets, under the fragile argument that the declaration of nullity would have affected only the decision-making acts rendered in the context of the aforementioned criminal actions, flagrantly breached the decision of this Supreme Court pointed out in the exordial”, wrote the minister.

Lewandowski stated that the Federal Court of Curitiba could not “issue any more value judgments regarding them, including regarding the maintenance of the blocking of the claimant’s assets [ Lula]”.

The minister’s vote was followed by Nunes Marques and Gilmar Mendes. Minister Edson Fachin, who acknowledged Curitiba’s incompetence for Lula’s cases and overturned the convictions, disagreed with his colleagues.