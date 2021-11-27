See 3 valuable lessons to face Omicron and invest well left by the other waves

the pandemic of covid it started to wreak havoc on stock exchanges around the world. And here in Brazil it was no different: the Ibovespa, which was already suffering because of the weaker economy, collapsed more than 3%, closing the session at 102 thousand points, very close to the psychological barrier of 100,000 points.

Investors fear that the new variant, which appeared in South Africa this week and called Omicron, which is more contagious and with important genetic modifications, could “pierce” the effectiveness of vaccines, causing lockdowns and paralyzing the economic recovery. The situation gets worse when you remember that the Europe Covid is already experiencing a fourth wave, with countries like Germany and Austria breaking record of cases.

According to Bloomberg, banks and strategists weren’t paying enough attention the impacts of this new wave of cases, as well as the first in March. The word “lockdown” has not even been mentioned in forecasts for Europe next year, released by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

After several tumbles in March 2020 and April 2021, investors learned some valuable lessons that could be very useful at this bearish moment in the markets. A spoiler: it’s possible to profit from it all.

1st lesson: Don’t give up your investments

Opening the “home broker” and looking at all assets in the red can provoke a certain despair in investors. But the first wave of covid it teaches us that crises are not eternal and that recovery always comes, sooner or later.

“Investors who didn’t sell at other times did not regret it, because in weeks or months, they will recover”, says Flávio Conde, from Raise Investments. “The quotes are not real, they are desperation quotes. The people who are forced to sell these days are leveraged investors”, he adds.

For Gustavo Cruz, economist and strategist at RB Investimentos, the moment calls for caution, as there is no concrete data that vaccines are ineffective. “I don’t think that, with the news of the African variant, we need to sell everything and adopt a conservative posture. That was a good lesson that emerged during the pandemic,” he says.

Rodrigo Crespi, market specialist at Investments Guide, says the best strategy is to hold positions. “Most of the population was vaccinated. We need to understand if this variant is resistant. In March of last year, we had the floor and, by the end of the year, we were hitting the maximum,” he recalls.

Rodrigo Sgavioli, head of allocation and funds at XP Investments, also points out that one of the lessons learned from these nearly two years of the pandemic is that “everything has changed all the time”. There is no single, saving option for directing investments at this time.

“Making the selling movement may imply losses, as we must remember that, however much they are oscillating down today, you will only lose money if, in fact, you exit at the low moment and/or when the price current is less than what you paid when you invested”, he completes.

Lesson 2: Invest in companies with good fundamentals

Firms with good fundamentals and more resilient are the ideal remedy to face down market slumps. According to Conde, from Levante, if the company is good, in a good sector, it will go through the crisis with less pain than others.

Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos, indicates that he is positioning himself in commodities – pulp and paper, steel and slaughterhouses. “Another role that has a defensive profile is that of embraer (EMBR3), which is recovering from the entire problem with the Boeing“, it says.

In relation to the health sector, he is a little more skeptical. “Projections are high and there is room for breaking expectations, that is, for the sector to deliver less than expected. It could be that the pent-up demand has already decreased considerably”, he says.

According to him, insurance companies are good options, with the increase in the interest rate. “Even if there is an increase in the loss ratio, there will be no serious problems”, he indicates.

“Banks will see an increase in delinquency and lower growth in the credit portfolio. it would be better to bet on BTG (BPAC11) or XP which are in a segment with very high potential”, he completes.

Cruz, from RB Investimentos, says that, in a worsening scenario, it is best to position yourself with exporters, such as Minerva (BEEF3), Marfrig (MRFG3), brf (BRFS3), and Suzano (SUZB3). “These are companies that are more dollarized and need less revenue in real, and that would have less effect on a weaker domestic market.”

Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and head of content at BRA, also mentions the energy transmission segment, as the remuneration is given by the availability of the line and not by the amount of energy transmitted.

3rd lesson: have a liquidity reserve

Market slumps are excellent opportunities to enter attractive assets. And one way to do this is to use the liquidity reserve, an emergency resource that you can use quickly.

“You take advantage of this downturn to buy good stocks cheaper. We saw this in March. Those who had a liquidity reserve and managed to buy during the downturns in March had fantastic profitability in 2020”, says Nishimura, from BRA.

The numbers prove what it says. On March 23 of last year, the Ibovespa closed at a paltry 63,570 points – the lowest for 2020 -, under the impact of the first wave. Those who entered the Stock Exchange that day and had the cold blood to resist the subsequent moments of stress, saw the index close in December at 119,017 points and were able to pocket a staggering 87.2% gain.

Despite this, Cruz, from RB Investimentos, warns that, in other moments of the pandemic, the interest rate perspective was quite different from what we have now.

“Last year, we had the interest rate at historical lows and the perspective was that, if it went up, it would not exceed 5%. It was another reality. With the rise in interest rates, variable income becomes less attractive for managers and individuals”, he observes.