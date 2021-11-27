See Devil May Cry 5 running on Steam Deck

Valve handheld device will be released in February 2022

Devil May Cry 5 is the last game released in the series produced by Capcom, it originally hit the market in 2019 and currently has versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox one, Xbox Series and PRAÇA, and soon you will be able to play it on the new portable device from Valve, O steam deck, the device was expected to start reaching consumers at the end of the year, but due to delays in the production of the laptops, the company postponed its launch to February 2022.

With its release imminent, several companies are already working to deliver an optimization for the steam deck in their games, this time who went public to show how the game is running on the device from Valve went to capcom, on the official channel of Devil May Cry at the YouTube the company showed a fast gameplay of Devil May Cry 5, check the video below and see how the game is on the device.

Despite the short duration of the video, we can identify that the game is running smoothly in the steam deck, which will please fans of the franchise and the hack ‘n’ slash style, the performance is to be commended, even more for being a game that has a lot of action happening at the same time.



– Continues after advertising –

recently to Valve released a rating system where it will be possible to check whether a game will run well or not on the steam deck, this will make it easier for the user to find out mainly if AAA games like Devil May Cry 5 will be compatible, we publish here on Adrenaline how this system will work, you can check it by clicking here. Interested in the game? It is on sale from sexta-feira Negra at steam and can be purchased from R$59.39, click here to check the offer.

What were your impressions of the game running on steam deck? Do you believe the device will handle high-performance games? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Valve releases more details on Steam Deck hardware

Additional information about the SoC and memories was revealed at a developer event



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: gamerant