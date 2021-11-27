See how much R$7 million in savings yields

This Saturday (11/27), Caixa will draw the dozens of its new Mega-Sena award, nº 2432. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers, can guarantee the jackpot of R$ 7 million, considering that the Mega-Sena is accumulated within this value range. But do you already know what to do with the money if you hit the jackpot?

One option is to leave the amount in your savings account. To show you how the calculation works, we brought you the income simulation according to the Selic rate. It is currently in the range of 7.75% after an adjustment made in October by Copom. It is worth noting that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2431, was held on November 24, 2021.

The numbers drawn were: 08 – 11 – 22 – 25 – 26 – 36. No one was able to get the six dozens right and, therefore, the prize was accumulated in R$ 7 million. On the other hand, 46 bets secured the corner. Each of the winners got the amount of R$35,595.61.

Another 2,988 people hit the court and, in turn, should receive R$ 782.84. follow the streaming from the last Mega-Sena drawing (nº 2431):

Mega-Sena: how much R$7 million pays off

If only one player manages to hit the six dozens drawn on the Mega-Sena, he will be able to take home the value of R$ 7 million, on average. The premium forecast was established by Caixa. There will be the possibility, in this way, of leaving the money yielding in savings.

The Selic rate is currently in the 7.75% range. What does that mean? In the first month with the money in the savings account, the lucky one will have an income of around BRL 30.8 thousand. Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on November 27, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

That is, even on the day of the Mega-Sena draw itself. The transmission will be carried out, as in other drawings, through the bank’s YouTube channel.