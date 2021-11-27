see the promotions for airline tickets, with segments starting at R$ 99.90

Black Friday has long ceased to be a festive date just for retail trade. From the simplest service to big business, nobody wants to be left out of the date that in Brazil has been equating to the sales increase previously seen only at the end of the year parties. It has been no different in the civil aviation sector, and this Friday (26) has been marked by actions that make segments available to passengers with prices starting at R$99.

Airfare prices have been rising in Brazil, influenced by the dollar rate and the increase in aviation kerosene. Therefore, cheaper segments on this Black Friday have great chances of being a good deal for those planning a trip in the long term and even in the short term, depending on the destination chosen.

Goal

Gol Linhas Aéreas, the largest domestic company in Brazil, is on this Black Friday celebrating its 20th anniversary. Promotions on national and international airline tickets began this Thursday night (25th), at 8 pm, and will continue until next Monday (29th), at 8 am. To domestic destinations, there are stretches from R$ 99.90.

In total, there are five days of promotions, always on flights operated by the company, which can be enjoyed by customers even in 2021 (November and December) and also in the low season of 2022 – except for holiday periods.

This weekend’s offers to GOL’s international destinations include flights from Brazil to South America – Argentina (Buenos Aires) and Uruguay (Montevideo) – and to the Caribbean: Mexico (Cancún) and Dominican Republic (Punta Cana).

Another great attraction of Black Friday GOL 20 Anos are the easy installment conditions: up to 12 interest-free installments on Mastercard cards and 9 interest-free installments for other brands.

Promotional tickets for domestic and international flights are already available on the company’s website.

can

Latam also started its Black Friday promotions yesterday, with offers on 48 domestic and 11 international routes. The action continues until this Sunday (28) and has national sections starting at R$ 120.92. Check the offers on the website.

Itapemirim

Itapemirim Aviação is also having promotional actions on this Black Friday. In selected destinations, there are promotional tickets for the high season, from January 15th to June 30th, 2022. Departing Recife, there are segments with 40% discount, starting from R$ 209.90. Check out the options on the website.

Blue

Azul, on the other hand, is offering its customers a 15% discount on the purchase of airline tickets, with the application of the AZUL15 code. For customers with points in the TudoAzul program, discounts can reach 30%. Check out the options on the website.