see what is allowed in Ceará; rule must be valid at carnival

Large New Year’s Eve events are prohibited in Ceará. The end-of-the-year social events will only be allowed in compliance with the rules already established in the current state decree for combating the Covid-19 pandemic. The announcement of the decision on New Year’s Eve took place this Friday, 26th, by Governor Camilo Santana (PT), broadcast on social networks, after a meeting of the State Committee to Combat the Pandemic.

According to Camilo, the holding of social events will have a limit of 2,500 people indoors and 5,000 in open environments. The holding of these events with each established capacity begins on December 16th and continues until the 31st, according to the rules of the current decree. In addition, it will be necessary to control people’s access to the event’s venue and to require a vaccination passport for the public to enter the event.

Check out point by point what is allowed on New Year’s Eve:

– Capacity of 2,500 people indoors;

– Capacity 5 thousand people in open environments;

– Public access control;

– Vaccination passport requirement.

“The decree will not allow large New Year’s Eve events to be held in the entire State of Ceará. We took this decision, this initiative was widely discussed with absolute prudence, responsibility, respecting the lives of our brothers and sisters from Ceará as a matter of priority”, said the governor of Ceará.

Regarding Carnival, Camilo stated that the recommendation should “follow the same path”, but that the decision will be taken later.

