See what is known about the omicron variant of the coronavirus

The omicron variant of the coronavirus, discovered by South African researchers, is rare and has a high number of mutations, which would make it highly transmissible.

The World Health Organization (WHO) spoke on Friday about a “worrying” variant that has generated global panic and restrictions on international flights.

Scientists work 24 hours a day to analyze it and try to understand its behavior. This is what is known from the elements shared by South African scientists.

– Origins –

The origin of this new strain is currently unknown, but South African researchers were the first to announce their discovery on 25 November. Cases were reported that day in Hong Kong and Botswana. A day later, it was Israel and Belgium’s turn.

– Mutations –

On November 23, researchers discovered a new variant with a “very unusual constellation of mutations.” Some known, many new.

It has “the highest number of mutations we’ve seen so far,” explains Mosa Moshabela, professor in charge of research and innovation at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (south-eastern South Africa) to AFP. “Some have already been seen in delta and beta, but others are unknown … and we don’t know what this combination of mutations will look like.”

In the spike protein, key for the virus to enter the body, the researchers observed more than 30 mutations, an important element when compared to other dangerous variants.

– Streaming –

The speed with which new daily cases of covid-19 are increasing in South Africa, many related to omicron, suggests that this is due to the strain’s strong transmission capacity.

The daily positive rate for coronavirus increased rapidly this week, from 3.6% on Wednesday, to 6.5% on Thursday and to 9.1% on Friday, according to official data.

“Some of the mutations we’ve seen in the past have allowed the virus to spread more quickly and easily. Therefore, we suspect that this new variant spreads very quickly”, explains Professor Moshabela.

– Immunity and vaccines –

Judging by some cases of reinfections, “much more numerous than in previous waves” of the pandemic, one might think that the variant prevails over immunity, says Moshabela based on the first available data.

This could reduce the effectiveness of vaccines to a degree that has not yet been determined.

– Severity of the disease –

It is the great unknown. Less than a week has passed since the variant was detected, leaving very little time to clinically determine the severity of the cases.

