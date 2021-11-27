see who gives the biggest cashbacks

Black Friday is the most important discount date in Brazil. Usually this action takes place on the last Friday of November, but this period has been extended to the last week (Black Week) and even throughout the month (Black November). And to make Black Friday more attractive, many websites and companies are betting on cashback.

Cashback is the payment model that returns part of the money paid for products and services to the user. When making a purchase on Black Friday 2021, which takes place today (26), the consumer receives part of the amount invested, which can be redeemed and transferred to the checking account.

Biggest cashbacks during Black Friday

To maximize your advantages on Black Friday, we’ve listed for you the biggest cashbacks available in this action. Check out:

NextShop

During Black Friday, NextShop, the e-commerce of the digital platform next, is offering discounts of up to 35% on several selected products, in addition to 25% more cashback on all offers. The action is valid until November 29th, that is, until next Monday. However, the 25% cashback is valid for a limited time, and may be terminated earlier at the sole discretion of the next.

Coupon

At the Couponomania, moderators are looking for coupons with special discounts for their users. “We work hard to ensure that all Brazilian internet coupons will be available on Cuponomia”, guarantees the platform team.

The biggest cashbacks available on the site for Black Friday are:

Norton with 45% cashback;

Wondershare provides 18%;

Amazon offering 12.7%;

Jo Malone provides 11%;

Shop2Gether with 10.5%.

Meliuz

Méliuz is a portal that provides, free of charge, discount coupons from the best online stores in Brazil and also returns part of the amount spent on your purchases directly to your bank account.

Best cashbacks offered on the site during Black Friday:

Norton provides 45% cashback;

Farm provides 30%;

Amazon with 15% rebate;

Avon offer 15%;

Hp back 12%.

Inter

The Inter bank owns the Inter Shop, an e-commerce that offers cashback for customers and non-bank customers. Customers get free shipping and receive cashback with a shorter term in the bank’s checking account.

See the stores that participate in the action with the greatest cashback on purchases on the site:

Okulus provides consumers 30%;

Rentalcars offers 21%;

PassesPromo offers 20%;

Mac provides 16%;

Avon with 15.5% cashback.

zoom

O zoom defines itself as “a price comparators born to be the consumer’s best friend and make your experience simple and enchanting”. In this niche, the site is one of the most complete today and offers cashback on several products, also allowing you to monitor the price history of the last 40 days or even the last 6 months.

The best Black Friday cashbacks available on the websites are in the stores below:

Amazon with 25% cashback;

FastShop provides 20%;

Magalu with 20% cashback;

Casas Bahia offering 15% cashback;

Extra provides 15%.

Buscapé

the also popular Buscapé it offers functions similar to the previous site, but with a difference: the presentation of technical data sheets for the products.

On the platform, the user can purchase coupons, guaranteeing even greater discounts on their purchases.

The best cashback conditions during action on the sites are:

Amazon with 25% cashback;

FastShop offers 20%;

Magalu has 20% cashback;

Carrefour grants 20%;

Ponto Frio releases 15%.

