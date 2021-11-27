Shark Tank billionaire has a meeting with Vasco top hats

An investor in the Shark Tank Brasil program fulfilled her promise and visited Vasco da Gama. The purchase is out, but Paiffer wants to help Cruz-Maltino attract investors and brands to Colina. Photo: (Reproduction/Instagram)

The long-awaited meeting between billionaire investor Carol Paiffer, member of the television show for investments in companies Shark Tank Brasil, and directors of Vasco da Gama finally got off the ground and happened! Carol announced it on her Instagram profile, including photos with Luiz Mello, Vasco’s CEO, and Vitor Roma, vice president of marketing at the Cruz-Maltino club, who was at the São Januário stadium this afternoon and was excited about the meeting .

In the publication, the investor said: “I am honored with the invitation of you who came here to ask me to help the club and everyone there who welcomed me with open arms.” The meeting between Carol and Vasco came about through the streamer Casimiro Miguel, who broadcasts reacting to episodes of the program in which the billionaire participates.

The purchase of the club is out, but Paiffer wants to help Cruz-Maltino to attract investors and brands to Colina. Still in the publication, she said: “I want to reinforce here that I’m just trying to help. And ask everyone who has the same interest right now to focus on solutions and not speculations or provocations!”

Palmeiras fan, Carol Paiffer said she signed an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) to have access to the club’s numbers and spreadsheets and see up close possible solutions for the Hill Giant.

The entrepreneur, owner of Atom Investimentos, a company that trains people to work in the stock market, also thanked for having received gifts from Vasco, such as the club’s shirt and card.