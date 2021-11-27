Shopee will open its 1st distribution center in Brazil to intensify dispute with Mercado Livre

O e-commerce shopee is building its first distribution center in Brazil to improve logistics and make life easier for platform sellers. With this, the company is also intensifying the dispute with the consolidated Mercado Livre and Magalu. O Shopee’s warehouse will be located on a street parallel to Rodovia Presidente Castelo Branco, in the municipality of Barueri (SP), about 30 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo. The city also has an Amazon distribution center.

According to information from the newspaper O Globo, there is still no date for the opening of the warehouse.. The expectation is that it works in the fullfilment scheme, a model that allows sellers to store their products in warehouses from the company. Fulfillment was created by Amazon and is used to streamline the logistics network and boost sales. THE shopee has been standing out in the market, but despite the good moment, the company faces problems regarding the origin and authenticity of products.