Shopee will open its first Distribution Center in Brazil

In order to compete with the giants of e-commerce in Brazil, the shopee is building your first Distribution center in the country.

The shed is being built in the city of Barueri, in São Paulo, which is about 30 minutes from the capital of São Paulo. The information is from the Capital column of O Globo.

However, there is no forecast when the shed It will be ready. According to the business manager at Shopee Brazil, Felipe Feistler, the company wants to implement the fulfillment solution.

The solution was created by Amazon, which consists of allowing e-commerces to store their products directly in the warehouse of the site.

In addition, Shopee is still expanding its administrative structure in the Brazil. A year ago, the company installed an office at B32, a building that is located in one of the noblest addresses in the Faria Lima Avenue.

Shopee’s warehouse arrives at a time when the company is among the ten e-commerces most accessed by Brazilians.

