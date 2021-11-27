Singer Bryan Adams Tests Positive Twice for Covid-19 in Just 1 Month

the plans of Brian Adams were once again interrupted by the Covid-19, when the musician tested positive for the virus for the second time in a month.

The rocker, who is also a photographer, shared on his Instagram account the positive result after arriving at Milan Malpensa airport, this Thursday (25).

“Here I am, just arrived in Milan and tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” read the caption next to a photo of him at the airport.

Bryan Adams is in Italy for the official launch of Pirelli 2022 Calendar, for which he photographed important names in music, such as Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix and Iggy Pop.

According to the press office for the event in Brazil, which will take place on Monday (29) in the morning, the action will take place normally.

In October, Adams had to withdraw from a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony after also testing positive.

His manager said at the time that Adams was “fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms”.

The American physician Dr. Anthony Fauci, in an interview on CNN’s “New Day” this Friday (26) said that, although he did not want to speculate on the Adams case, “it could be that he continued to have the virus and tested positive again. He may never really get rid of the virus in this period.”

“We found that when some people have compromised immune systems, the virus can persist,” he said.

*Translated material. Read the English version here.