“Sleep poor, wake up rich”: Alef Manga goes from Serie D to Serie A in one year and is amazed at rising | Goias

In September 2020, Alef Manga competed in Serie D for Coruripe, from Alagoas, when he received a proposal from Volta Redonda. For the humble young man from Santos, who still wondered if he was even a professional player, Serie C already seemed like a considerable leap forward in his career, but it was just the first of several that the striker has taken since then. In just over a year, in fact, “Hurricane Manga” climbed the entire hierarchy of the Brazilian Championship and has just reached the summit: the Serie A.

Access in Serie B came last Monday (22), with Goiás winning over Guarani. Alef Manga, suspended, was not on the field, but was the protagonist of the entire Emerald campaign, being the team’s top scorer with 10 goals. It was the perfect outcome of a season of dreams for the striker, who had also been Carioca’s top scorer for Voltaço, when he actually started to emerge.

– Things happen very fast in the athlete’s life. For example, I can say that you sleep poor and wake up rich. Until a few months ago, I was in Coruripe and now I’m in Goiás. I’m going to play a Serie A. I’m from Santos, I’ve been a Santos since I was little, and can you imagine playing for Goiás and going to face Santos in your city, where you were born, in Vila Belmiro? There’s nothing better, as well as facing opponents like Bruno Henrique, Arrascaeta, Marinho, those big names.

Before the glory, however, Alef Manga also experienced the other side of the coin. In this case, that of aspiring player. He wasn’t based at a club with a structure, he didn’t emerge in a São Paulo Cup, nor did he start a career abroad. Recognition only came now, at age 26, after the attacker dribbled over several setbacks, including the world of drugs, which he is proud of not having entered.

– I started playing in the floodplain, at least to win driving. People gave me money for driving and I gambled for it. And out of necessity at home. I went through a lot of difficulty. I’ve already been hungry in my life. It hurt for me. When I stopped playing ball for a while, I took another path, which is the wrong path of drugs. Thank God I didn’t get to wear anything, but people were making up my mind.

Happy with the performance, Manga reckons he can still take this hurricane further, to Europe and even the Brazilian team. In an exclusive interview with Globo Esporte, the attacker explained his life trajectory, what he plans for the future and also some controversies that he lived in Goiás, which he considers just a misunderstanding.

– It’s the best year of my life. I don’t think I will forget 2021 anytime soon. Many things happened, from Carioca, in which I was top scorer, until my arrival in Goiás. I was given an opportunity and I did very well in Serie B. We got access and I’m very happy.

Read the full interview:

– The chip will only drop when it’s debut (in Serie A). Play against clubs like Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo, Santos. I always had this dream of being able to play Serie A. We put Goiás in Serie A and God gave me this opportunity. I was at Coruripe playing Serie D and, out of nowhere, they sent me an invitation to play Serie C for Volta Redonda. I was happy there, I did well in the championship and then I had the opportunity to play Carioca. I did really well earlier this year. I know how hard I worked, how hard I worked. I suffered in life to be where I am today. I just want to grow more and more. Leaving Goiás one day as an idol and several players who played here, like Michael.

Embezzlement in the access game

– I was very sad for not being able to play against Guarani, but I really wanted to go on this trip and I did. I asked the delegation, the president, to be able to go. I was happy to be there in the stands, rooting for my teammates, of course, but also sad because I wanted to be on the pitch. But we achieved a great result in Campinas (SP). It’s too bad to be alone in the stands and not be able to help, but they got the job done and we came with access.

Distrust in Series B

– It crossed my mind, after I left Volta Redonda as top scorer, that I would have to play 38 matches. I don’t think I’ve played so much in my life. So I was a little scared, yeah. But I worked hard. I helped my companions. This championship was the most important of my life. The year 2021 will be marked for the rest of my life, which changed very quickly. I thought I wouldn’t be able to play a Serie B because I didn’t have any experience. But I was able to respond by scoring goals, assists and giving joy to the crowd.

Controversy on arrival in Goiás

– That interview I gave when I arrived here, about going to a big club, I didn’t say that Goiás is a small team. On the contrary. Goiás is the largest in the Midwest. But we know that several players who passed here later left and went to Europe. And every football player has the desire to play in Europe. Or in the United States, Mexico, Dubai… The player has this dream, I have this dream. Until you reach the Brazilian national team, why not? I believe in my potential. I think it was a misunderstanding, but I didn’t mean it. I was very happy for everything I did in this Series B. I am very attached to God and I have this dream of, tomorrow or later, being able to go to Europe. To be able to help my friends and family, who need me. It’s every player’s dream to leave a big club like Goiás and go to Europe, playing in the Champions League. I have this desire and I have the potential to get there. Goiás is giving me a hell of an opportunity. Not many people knew me. Today they know me as someone else. I am very happy and I will never forget the moment.

I’ve always been celebrating all the goals I’ve scored on my own, since the floodplain. There I also celebrated alone. When you make a goal, you don’t know where you’re going. He doesn’t know who he’s going to celebrate with. This issue of celebrating alone has always been my way. It’s not because I don’t get along with the group or people don’t like me. On the contrary. People here hug me. Not just the players, but the commission, the employees. Of course there is the issue of pulling the ear, but I care for everyone. People like to work with me. I think it was the best Serie B cast that Goiás has ever assembled and the result is here. We managed to get Goiás back to Serie A. And I never had a problem with any player. They like me on and off the field. I’m a playful person, so I think there was a misunderstanding there too.

– My tendency is to stay in Goiás. I really want to stay here. The moment I’m living in my career is to continue, to stay here next year and compete in Goiano, the Serie A. If it’s God’s will, I’ll stay and work. I leave this in the hands of my managers and the board of directors of Goiás. If it is God’s will for me to go to Europe now, I will have to. If it’s going to go after Serie A, that’s another conversation. But my focus is to stay here. I am very adapted, people and children like me. My focus is to stay in Goiás next year.