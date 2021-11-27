Smart TV 8K: See selection and what to consider when buying | shopping guide

At 8K smart TVs , sometimes called “ultra full HD”, call attention for their size and price. The resolution (7,680 x 4,320 pixels), newer and four times larger than 4K, charges dearly for what it promises to offer. There are models approaching R$100 thousand.

The question is that it’s still rare to find 8K content. YouTube supports videos in this resolution and NASA makes some available, for example. In the gaming world, this is also in its infancy. And there are more options to play games on PC connected to an 8K TV than on consoles.

Another important point is that 8K content streaming will require even faster connections: its “popularization” should coincide with that of the 5G internet.

Below is a selection of 8K TVs and, at the end of the report, 8 points to consider when choosing.

It is also sold in 75 inches. The screen is backlit with MiniLEDs, has 120 Hz frequency (Most TVs on the market have a lower frequency of 60 Hz) and have HDR+10 and Dolby Digital Plus sound.

Allows voice control with Alexa (Amazon’s Virtual Assistant) and Google Assistant built-in and there are 4 HDMI and 3 USB inputs.

It cost, on average, R$ 85,000 in mid-November.

Samsung Smart Tv Qled 8K Q950ts – 85 inches

It is also sold in 75 inches. The screen uses QLED (quantum dot) lighting, has 120 Hz frequency, HDR10+ and Dolby Digital Plus sound. have alexa built-in for voice control and has 4 HDMI and 3 USB inputs. It cost, on average, BRL 50 thousand in mid-November.

Samsung QLED 8K 82Q800T – 82 inches

Also available in 65 and 75 inches. Using QLED lighting, the screen has 120 Hz frequency, with HDR10+ and Dolby Digital Plus sound. Have Alexa, for voice control, and has 4 HDMI and 2 USB inputs.

It cost, on average, BRL 50 thousand in mid-November.

LG 75Nano95 8K IPS – 75 inches

Nano or NanoCell is the name that LG gives to its quantum dot lighting technology, equivalent to the QLED. Have 60 Hz frequency and features HDR10+ and sound with Dolby Atmos support. Allows voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant and has 4 HDMI 2.1 and 3 USB inputs.

It cost, on average, BRL 15 thousand in mid-November.

LG 8K 65Nano95 – 65 inches

Smaller version of the model described above is also manufactured in 55 inches. It cost, on average, BRL 11 thousand in mid-November.

Samsung QLED 8K 65Q800T – 65 inches

Smaller version of the 82Q800T, with the same settings: QLED backlit display, 120 Hz frequency, with HDR10+ and Dolby Digital Plus sound. It has Alexa, for voice control, and it has 4 HDMI and 2 USB inputs.

It cost, on average, BRL 11 thousand in mid-November.

8 points to note before purchase

1) RESOLUTION: “The priority is image quality”, teaches professor Marcelo Zuffo, coordinator of the Interdisciplinary Center for Interactive Technologies at the University of São Paulo (USP).

Currently, the main technologies related to this are 4K, 8K and Full HD. They relate to screen resolution: the higher this ratio, the sharper the image.

At 8K, sometimes called “ultra full HD”, have a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, four times that of 4K, and that also explains why they’re big. At 4K, most common on the market, has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. At Full HD, of (1920 x 1,080 pixels).

two) LIGHTING: at brightness and contrast technologies they also account for the quality of what you see. Find out here what LED, QLED (quantum dots), OLED and microLED are, which are the options currently offered in smart TVs.

3) HDR: the acronym of High Dynamic Range, in English, is also part of this issue. It makes colors more vivid and also acts on brightness and contrast. Your evolutions are the HDR10 and HDR10+. HLG and Dolby Vision are equivalent to HDR.

4) FREQUENCY or refresh rate, is the number of times per second the image (frame) is recreated on the screen. It is measured in hertz (Hz) and, in general, smart TVs have 60 Hz screens (60 frames per second). the ones that have 120 Hz can make a lot of difference in games.

5) INTERNET CONNECTION: in nothing helps all this if the internet is bad. Streaming services usually recommend around 5 Mbps (megabits per second) for HD quality videos. For 4K, at least 25 Mbps.

“An important issue is to check if the TV has (cable input) Ethernet, which allows it to be connected by cable to the modem, without depending on the Wi-Fi network”, highlights Zuffo.

6) OPERATING SYSTEM: the expert explains that most TVs use their own system, such as webOS, from LG, and Tizen, from Samsung. With them, the consumer is dependent on updates to continue having access to streaming applications and others that they may want.

“In general, after 5 years, they stop updating the system. The TV industry is not the cell phone industry”, compares Zuffo. In that case, he said, there are two options. one is the TVs with systems operations of specialized companies, like Google’s Android and Roku.

the second is resort to TV sticks, such as Chromecast, also from Google, Roku himself, Amazon Fire TV, among others.

7) HDMI and USB: these are the inputs that will allow you to connect sticks, consoles, computers and other devices to the TV. “You have to choose (at least) the HDMI 2.0“, recommends Zuffo. There are already TVs with HDMI 2.1. AND the number of entries is also important..

8) SOUND: Features like Dolby Atmos promise cinema sound. For the USP professor, this is a very personal item. “Go to the store and test the sound out loud,” he recommends.

In fact, for Zuffo, the face-to-face experience makes a difference even when choosing the imaging technology and also for understanding the operation: changing channels, installing the TV, etc.

It’s worth checking if the TV has Bluetooth support or cable connection with speakers and headphones.