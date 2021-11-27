SNA presents to aeronauts, in video, details about the strike in aviation in Brazil

Image for illustrative purposes only – Source: Vera.vvo / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons





After the approval of the outbreak of the strike of pilots and flight attendants in Brazil as of next Monday, November 29, the National Aeronauts Union (SNA) presented on the afternoon of Wednesday, 24th, a live providing more information and clarification to the category.

In the video you watch below, the SNA team begins by explaining the legal bases for carrying out the strike, about how the crew should proceed with their workdays on the night of the start of the strike and proceeds with several other aspects.

Just below the video, see also the documents made available by the Union for consultation by aeronauts.

– Strike manual for aeronauts:

https://tinyurl.com/manual-greve-aeronautas

– Strike FAQ (unavailable aeronauts):

https://tinyurl.com/FAQ-Greve-Not available

– Strike FAQ (Aeronauts on duty):

https://tinyurl.com/FAQ-Greve-Em-Servico

– Check if you are on strike or on duty by CIF/RE/BP/Enrollment:

https://projetos.aeronautas.org.br/greve-2021

– See the PDF lists of outages by company and function:

https://tinyurl.com/lista-inavailveis

Information from the National Aeronauts Union



