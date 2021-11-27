South Korea considers banning dog meat | World

The South Korean government announced this Thursday (25) that it plans to create an advisory committee to discuss a possible ban on the consumption of dog meat in the country.

The 20-member commission will consist of experts, members of private organizations and government officials, the South Korean Ministry of Agriculture said, and is expected to reach a consensus on the issue by April 2022.

On the one hand, the project is lauded by activists and pet owners. Traditionalists, on the other hand, claim that meat is a typical South Korean recipe and that people should be free to consume it.

The issue entered the government’s agenda after President Moon Jae-in suggested, in September, that it would be time to impose a ban on the sale and consumption of dog meat.

Moon, who is an animal lover, said eating dogs has become increasingly controversial in the international community. And this is not recent. In 1988, for example, the government closed all dog restaurants in Seoul during the Olympic Games, in order to avoid a negative image of the local cuisine.

sudden drop in popularity

While dog meat has been a part of Korean cuisine for centuries, its popularity has dropped dramatically in recent years.

In 2019, there were fewer than 100 restaurants serving dogs in Seoul, and the industry reported that sales had dropped by up to 30% in one year. The country’s largest dog slaughterhouse, in Seongnam, closed in 2018. The last major dog meat market, in the city of Daegu, closed earlier this year.

Every year, however, up to 1.5 million dogs are bred for feeding purposes on farms across the country. Most are consumed in the hot, humid summer months, amid the belief that eating dog meat increases men’s stamina and virility.

According to a public opinion poll released in 2020 by the animal rights NGO Human Society International (HSI), 84% of Koreans do not or do not want to eat dogs, and 60% said they support a ban on trade.

“In the last decade, with more and more people having pet dogs at home, animals are seen as part of the family rather than food. Most young people in Korea are horrified and disgusted by the idea of ​​dog eating.” , says Nara Kim, who runs HSI’s “End dog meat” campaign.

“In addition to the increase in the number of pet owners, awareness of animal welfare issues has also grown, and specifically the animal suffering that occurs on farms and in slaughterhouses,” says Kim.

Korean media was slow to inform society about the real situation of dog farms. But when HSI activists began bringing reporters to these locations, viewers were shocked not only by the conditions, but by seeing animals they consider pets waiting to be slaughtered.

Traditional food or pet?

According to activist Nara Kim, the dog meat industry in South Korea seeks to convince the population that animals raised to eat are different from pets. “Almost like a different animal, without a soul. When people see that this is not true, it has a great impact,” he says.

While research shows that less and less Koreans enjoy dog ​​meat, Kim reaffirms that the food can no longer be considered part of traditional cuisine.

“It is more correct to say that it is an outdated habit, especially for elderly men who like to believe that it influences health issues”, he says. “As a Korean, it’s kind of an insult and a shame that the West thinks dog meat is a Korean tradition.”

Over the past six years, HSI has cooperated with 18 dog breeders who wanted to leave this market and helped them transition to a different business while finding a home for their dogs, including in Europe.

Kim says he is “cautiously optimistic” that the move planned by the government will come out of the paper, although he foresees strong resistance from the industry.

“Only large farmers are making money out of it. Small and medium-sized ones are not profitable and certainly the farmers we talk to regularly know that this is a dying industry and that it’s time to leave it behind, even if the dog meat associations are not cooperating,” he says.

While lesser in recent years, there is still a degree of support for dog meat consumption in South Korean society. Young-chae Song, a professor at the Center for Global Creation and Collaboration at Sangmyung University in Seoul, argues that with fewer and fewer adherents to the dish, it would not be necessary to pass a law to ban it.

“Demand is so low right now that the market has to decide which restaurants should survive and continue to serve dog meat. And anyone who wants to should be allowed to do so,” he says.